One child, two adults killed in two separate car crashes in Missouri

RIPLEY AND DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Two fatal car crashes that occurred last night resulted in the deaths of a 3-year-old child and two adults, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports.
The crash in Dunklin County, MO happened at around 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, about two miles west of Cardwell, MO. According to the report, 69-year-old Ricky L. Williams made a right-hand turn and struck a three-year-old child. The child was taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.
The crash in Ripley County, MO occurred around 6:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, approximately one mile west of Doniphan, MO. According to the report, 27-year-old Heather L. Hood was driving westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she struck the backside of James W. Franks' 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The passenger of the Harley, 41-year-old Rebecca Franks, was pronounced dead at the scene. James Franks was taken to Poplar Bluff Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.