...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, to the west of a Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Mt
Vernon, Illinois, line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

One child dead, two other kids in critical condition after car crash

By Devin Kidd

WAYNE COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Two people, including a child, are dead and three are suffering from life-threatening injuries after a car crash Friday.

On July 22 around 3:30 p.m., 22-year-old Olivia Flexter from Clay City was travelling south on US Route 45 near 2200 North in Wayne County in her black Chrysler van. Flexter tried to turn east on 2200 North, and was struck by 29-year-old Patrick Gaboury with his Volvo Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination who was driving north on the same road. Flexter swerved off the road after being hit and crashed into a tree.

61-year-old Evelyn Flexter, one of four passengers in the Chrysler, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Olivia, a 3-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old boy were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gaboury was not injured.

