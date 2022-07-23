One child dead, two other kids in critical condition after car crash

WAYNE COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Two people, including a child, are dead and three are suffering from life-threatening injuries after a car crash Friday.
On July 22 around 3:30 p.m., 22-year-old Olivia Flexter from Clay City was travelling south on US Route 45 near 2200 North in Wayne County in her black Chrysler van. Flexter tried to turn east on 2200 North, and was struck by 29-year-old Patrick Gaboury with his Volvo Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination who was driving north on the same road. Flexter swerved off the road after being hit and crashed into a tree.
61-year-old Evelyn Flexter, one of four passengers in the Chrysler, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Olivia, a 3-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old boy were flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gaboury was not injured.