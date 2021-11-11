You have permission to edit this article.
...Wind Gusts 30 to 40 mph possible across parts of the Quad State
region today...

Widespread wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop over
parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around or
slightly before 6 am CST, spreading south and east through the day
in advance of a fast moving weather system crossing the area.

As the day progresses, wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will
become more common.

Wind gusts approaching or briefly exceeding 40 mph may be possible
in an area stretching along and south of a line from Naylor,
Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri, onward to
Vienna in southern Illinois, and stretching northeast to Henderson
and Owensboro in northwest Kentucky today.

The strongest winds will likely develop over southeast Missouri
near 8 am CST and spread quickly across parts of extreme southern
Illinois, the Purchase and Pennyrile areas of west Kentucky
through 1 pm CST.

Some of the wind gusts may be locally enhanced by nearby shower
activity.

The gusty winds will likely toss around unsecured objects left
outdoors and could break small tree limbs. If these tree limbs
fall on power lines, a brief interruption in electricity may
result.

Drivers of high profile vehicles may experience difficulty
driving due to the stronger winds.

These winds should rapidly subside after sunset across the Quad
State region.

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she was pepper-sprayed in a racist attack

American gymnast Suni Lee, an Olympic gold medal winner and the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, said she was pepper-sprayed in a racist incident while in Los Angeles for her stint on "Dancing with the Stars."

 Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

Lee was waiting for a ride after a night out with a group of girlfriends who were all of Asian descent, she told PopSugar in an interview.

She said a car drove by and the people in it started shouting racist slurs like "ching chong," and telling the girls to "go back to where they came from," according to the article.

Then, one of the passengers sprayed her arm with pepper spray before the car took off, Lee said.

Lee confirmed to CNN that the incident happened in October.

"I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off," Lee told PopSugar.

"I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen."

Attacks against Asian Americans have skyrocketed during the pandemic. A coalition that tracks racism and discrimination against Asian Americans said there were at least 4,533 incidents reported in the first six months of this year.

More than 9,000 incidents were reported to the coalition, Stop AAPI Hate, from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

