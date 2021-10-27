Ollie's celebrates grand opening in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- With the holiday season just around the corner, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has opened a new store in West Frankfort.
The store carries brand name items at bargain prices. Ollie's has anything from books. flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products, pet supplies and more.
The new store is located off West Main Street, next to the Dollar Tree.
Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 10,000 associates across the company.
“We are excited to enter our 29th state with our first store in the great state of Illinois where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Tyler and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices.”
For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us.