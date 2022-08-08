Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73

(WSIL) -- Dame Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the '70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," has died at the age of 73.
In a post on her professional Facebook page, her husband John Easterling said she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California Monday morning.
Newton-John has been open about her fight with breast cancer. The singer revealed in September 2018 that she was treating cancer at the base of her spine. It was her third cancer diagnosis, following bouts with breast cancer in the early '90s and in 2017.
The statement went on to say, "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."
Actor John Travolta issued a statement saying, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."