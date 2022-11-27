Old Town Cape, business owners celebrate Small Business Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI - Old Town Cape teamed up with the city and small business owners in Cape Girardeau to celebrate Small Business Saturday as holiday shopping ramps up.
Small business Saturday has grown in recent years and business owners celebrate the chance to showcase their business.
It encourages people to Shop Small as the holidays approach.
KANAAN RHODES-STEINER/OLD TOWN CAPE PROMOTIONS & SMALL BUSINESS OWNER
“We want to make sure we promote the downtown businesses as much as possible to make sure they have a successful holiday season," Kanan Rhodes-Steiner said. Rhodes-Steiner works as a chair with Old Town Cape Promotions and also owns her own small business in town, The Roon.
Small Business Saturday has been growing over the last few years.
And really helps promote keeping holiday shopping local.
“It’s important to us because it brings more people in here. It’s just important to shop small because we are kind of the heart of the community," manager of Belle Ever After Boutique Katessa Dame said. "We give back to the community, we’re involved in the community events, and we need to have people come in and support us so we can stay in business and keep doing those things as well, giving back.”
It's supporting the community with dollars going rght into the local economy, and supporting families and neighbors as well.
“You’re not just supporting like a head dog that’s going to get lots of raises and things," Dame said. "You’re supporting a family.”
Businesses say that the day draws in new customers every year, which is huge for them with the holidays ramping up.
“I’ve definitely seen in the past 5-10 years our downtown and small businesses grow a lot," Rhodes-Steiner said. "It’s our biggest time of year so we put a lot of time and effort into making sure it’s awesome for everybody.”