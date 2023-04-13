Old King Coal Festival Pageant scheduled for Saturday

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Nine young women from throughout Southern Illinois will compete for the title of the 2023 Old King Coal Festival Princess Flame on Saturday, April 15. The Pageant starts at 3 p.m. at the Benton Civic Center, 414 W Hudelson St, Benton, IL.
They will crown Old King Coal Steve Sawalich of West Frankfort, as well as Teen Princess Flame and Pre-Teen Princess Flame.
You can buy tickets online through the Civic Center's website or at the door Saturday afternoon.
The 2023 Old King Coal Festival is Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 in downtown West Frankfort. There will be free, live entertainment every evening on the McDonald's Main Stage behind Peoples National Bank.
The Festival theme this year is "Rock N Roll with Coal." They will have tribute bands including "Sounds of Summer," a tribute to The Beach Boys, Fortunate Son a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Desperado, the premier Eagles Tribute band.
Popular Southern Illinois Hoot N Holler Band opens up on Thursday night followed by Danny and the Dreamers and Champagne Fixx, a four-piece St. Louis based band featuring popular rock & pop songs from the 70’s to today’s powerful hits round out this year’s free entertainment.
Luehrs’ Midway returns for four big days along with the annual Coal Miners Memorial Service on Saturday morning and Peoples National Bank Old King Coal Grand Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.