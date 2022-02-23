Oil hits $100, US stock futures slide after Putin announces military operation in Donbas

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Brent crude oil hit $100 a barrel and stock futures fell sharply late Wednesday after blasts were heard in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Donbas.

 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Brent crude oil hit $100 a barrel and stock futures fell sharply late Wednesday after blasts were heard in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Donbas.

Dow futures lost nearly 700 points, or about 2%. Nasdaq futures dropped 2.7%.

Brent crude, the world benchmark, briefly climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. US crude jumped 3.3% to $95.15 a barrel.

The market turbulence comes as CNN teams in Ukraine reported explosions.

Oil supplies are already very tight. Analysts have warned that any disruptions to oil flows from Russia, the world's No. 2 oil producer, would drive prices even higher.

The-CNN-Wire

