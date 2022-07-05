 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values
up to 111.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky
and southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois
to Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Oil drops below $100 a barrel for first time since early May

For the first time in nearly two months, crude oil prices have fallen below $100 a barrel, reflecting investors' growing concerns about a US recession that could crimp demand for oil.

For the first time in nearly two months, crude oil prices have fallen below $100 a barrel, reflecting investors' growing concerns about a US recession that could crimp demand for oil.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled by almost 10% Tuesday, falling below $98 per barrel. Brent crude oil was down by more than 10%, to below $102 per barrel.

It's the first time that WTI has been below $100 since May 11. That was also the last time Brent, which typically trades a bit higher, was below $102 a barrel. Brent got as a low as $101.10 a barrel in afternoon trading Tuesday before regaining some of that decline. But it was still below the $102 mark, down from Monday's close of $113.50 a barrel. Brent has not been below $100 since April 25.

Wholesale gas futures fell as well, and were down 35 cents a gallon in midday trading, or 9% for the day.

The national average cost of a gallon of gas at the pump is now $4.80, according to the latest AAA reading, down one penny from Monday and 8 cents from a week ago. Gas prices hit a peak of $5.02 a gallon on June 14.

The rising fears about the chances of a recession is the primary driver of the latest sell-off in oil and gasoline futures, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS.

Until fairly recently, oil and gasoline investors had believed that there was little in the way of market forces to keep prices in check in the near term. "There is now a perceived huge downward risk tied to recession risk," he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

