Officials share update on how to help those affected by tornado

(WSIL) -- As emergency crews continue to search for the missing, officials are encouraging volunteers to not contact emergency dispatch.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Dispatch says they are receiving an overwhelming number of calls from people wanting to help.
They say if you want to volunteer you are asked to call (270) 331-1979.
Those wishing to offer donations are asked to call (270) 297-7772 or (270) 331-0945.
Officials say, people needing assistance are to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 or 911.
Troopers and officers continue to request the public avoid areas directly impacted by the tornado.