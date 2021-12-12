You are the owner of this article.
Officials share update on how to help those affected by tornado

(WSIL) -- As emergency crews continue to search for the missing, officials are encouraging volunteers to not contact emergency dispatch.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Dispatch says they are receiving an overwhelming number of calls from people wanting to help.

They say if you want to volunteer you are asked to call (270) 331-1979.

Those wishing to offer donations are asked to call (270) 297-7772 or (270) 331-0945.

Officials say, people needing assistance are to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 or 911.

Troopers and officers continue to request the public avoid areas directly impacted by the tornado.

