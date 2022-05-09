 Skip to main content
Officials search for missing Franklin County woman

pamela Vancauwelaert

(WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing 57 year old. 

Pamela Vancauwelaert was last seen in the area of the Rend Lake Visitor Center on Rend City Road around 10:00 pm on Thursday, May 5th.

Officials say Vancauwelaert was wearing a black winter style coat with a fur trimmed hood, dark pants, and carrying a black purse with white fringe.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Vancauwelaert, you are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.

