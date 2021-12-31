Officials remind you to drive sober this New Year's Eve

(WSIL) -- A lot of us are excited for New Year's Eve. If you plan to drink officials remind you to not get behind the wheel.
But what about driving the next day on Saturday? Triple-A says driving with a hangover can be really dangerous. It can depend on your symptoms.
But in some cases it can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.
Health experts say hangovers peak when your blood alcohol content reaches zero. Then your symptoms can last 24 hours or longer. Those can include headaches, muscle aches, poor sleep and nausea.
"If you displayed these symptoms for any reason whether it be Alcohol, illness, or whatever reason it might be, drowsy driving, we wouldn’t want you behind the wheel in that case anyway. It’s really just making sure you’re aware of how you’re feeling and how it affects your driving can help prevent crashes." said, Nick Chabarria, AAA Spokesperson.
Triple-A says it's less about the hangover and more about your symptoms. Regardless of whether you partied or not, they say you shouldn't get behind the wheel if you don't feel well.