Weather Alert

.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Officials remind you to drive sober this New Year's Eve

(WSIL) -- A lot of us are excited for New Year's Eve. If you plan to drink officials remind you to not get behind the wheel.

But what about driving the next day on Saturday? Triple-A says driving with a hangover can be really dangerous. It can depend on your symptoms.

But in some cases it can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Health experts say hangovers peak when your blood alcohol content reaches zero. Then your symptoms can last 24 hours or longer. Those can include headaches, muscle aches, poor sleep and nausea.

"If you displayed these symptoms for any reason whether it be Alcohol, illness, or whatever reason it might be, drowsy driving, we wouldn’t want you behind the wheel in that case anyway. It’s really just making sure you’re aware of how you’re feeling and how it affects your driving can help prevent crashes." said, Nick Chabarria, AAA Spokesperson.

Triple-A says it's less about the hangover and more about your symptoms. Regardless of whether you partied or not, they say you shouldn't get behind the wheel if you don't feel well.

