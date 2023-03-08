Officials from multiple agencies help guide locals toward funding for projects

MARION, IL (WSIL) – Officials from multiple state and federal agencies were in Southern Illinois on Wednesday. Their goal is to guide leaders from the area on how to tap into the vast amounts of funding available.
“Today's event about funding was really designed with our region in mind,” said Deb Barnett, Executive Director for S.I Now.
If there's one takeaway officials hope people leave Wednesday's Economic recovery conference with -- it's that help is available.
“What we're trying to do is to bring together both federal and state agencies and come into the communities because it can be really overwhelming for people,” said Betsy Dirksen Londrigen, State Director for the USDA rural development.
The event is designed to give those looking to do better in their areas a guide. The event is especially geared toward those affected by closures of coal mines and power plants in southern Illinois.
“People throughout the region have come to engage with state and federal agencies to learn about the funding programs available,” said Barnett.
People like city leaders, economic development personnel, board members, and people within the community looking to help in any way they can.
“It can be really overwhelming for people,” said Dirksen Londrigen. “They hear about all these billions of dollars that are going into energy communities and they don't know where to begin what we're trying to do is take the guesswork out
Officials at the event agree, with so much funding available at both the state and federal levels navigating through those can pose a challenge.
“We want to educate people so that they understand what the process is what they need to do and how to be successful,” said Alyson Grady, deputy director for the department of commerce and economic opportunity.
The last thing anyone from the state or federal government wants to hear is about a project not moving forward because it was unclear what funding was available to guide a project. Officials say chances are, funding is there.
“Reach out to us and tell us what you want to do and we can be a conduit to try and find ways to help provide some funding to help assist with the needs in the community,” said Grady.