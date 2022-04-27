Officials discuss new interchange project in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of people in Jefferson County showed up to get a look at a new interchange planned.
County, city and Illinois Department of Transportation members involved with the project showed up to answer questions and get public input.
Typically IDOT projects have three phases.
The last phase of the project is scheduled to start in 2025.
It will cost around $45 million. But, according to IDOT's Carrie Nelson, you shouldn't see much of a delay to your commute in the first round of construction.
"The interchange configuration that we are presenting is a diverging diamond interchange and it is similar to the Hill Avenue over Interstate 57 in Marion and Paducah just opened one at their main interchange." said Nelson.
Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis added, "I don't understand them, they are very different and they are very confusing, but the traffic flows so much quicker and better though these intersections once they do them so."
It will also include a biking and walking trail.
The whole project will replace the Route 15 overpass which is more than 50 years old.