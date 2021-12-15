Officials announced updated supply distribution locations

(WSIL) -- Distribution points for water, food and other supplies have been established. These Point of Distribution (POD) locations will offer basic materials to supply families and individuals with enough food and water for approximately three days.
Each family will then rotate through to receive another three-day supply.
PODs will be open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CST.
Please do not drop of clothing donations at these locations.
Graves County Fairgrounds (Drive-Through Only)
Items Available: Food, water, baby supplies and cleaning supplies.
101 Housman Street
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield High School (Drive-Through Only)
Items Available: Food, water, cleaning supplies and baby supplies.
700 Douthitt Street
Mayfield, KY
High Point Baptist Church
Items Available: Food and water.
220 Farthing Street (9th & Farthing)