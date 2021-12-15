You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be
impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use
extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on
area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Officials announced updated supply distribution locations

Cases of Water

(WSIL) -- Distribution points for water, food and other supplies have been established. These Point of Distribution (POD) locations will offer basic materials to supply families and individuals with enough food and water for approximately three days.

Each family will then rotate through to receive another three-day supply.

PODs will be open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CST.

Please do not drop of clothing donations at these locations.

Graves County Fairgrounds (Drive-Through Only)

Items Available: Food, water, baby supplies and cleaning supplies.

101 Housman Street

Mayfield, KY

Mayfield High School (Drive-Through Only)

Items Available: Food, water, cleaning supplies and baby supplies.

700 Douthitt Street

Mayfield, KY

High Point Baptist Church

Items Available: Food and water.

220 Farthing Street (9th & Farthing)

