Officials announce restricted parking and road closures ahead of SEMO Homecoming Parade

(WSIL) -- Parking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be restricted due to the SEMO Homecoming Parade.
The parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday October 30th. Officials say starting at 2 am, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on Houck Place, and Bellevue to North Pacific (in front of Houck Stadium); on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.
Officials say vehicles parked after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, will be towed from the street.
Parking will be restored on the City streets immediately following the parade with the exception of Bellevue.
This year’s parade will end at Themis and Main due to recent structural safety concerns in the block of Themis to Independence.
The area on Main from Themis to Independence (west side) will be restricted to foot traffic only.