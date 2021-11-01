Officer witnesses shooting, two people injured

CHARLESTON, Mo (WSIL) -- Two people were injured during a shooting, witnessed by an officer.
On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., a Charleston, Missouri officer on patrol witnessed a shooting.
The officer observed two vehicles stopped on Elm Street. Three men in the rear vehicle got out and began shooting at the vehicle in front of them. When the suspects saw the officer, they fled in their vehicle.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. After a short pursuit the driver stopped near Boone Avenue and all three people fled.
Two of the suspects were taken into custody after a foot pursuit and two firearms were recovered. One firearm was reported stolen in Kentucky.
A third suspect was taken into custody the next day.
Two people were injured and suffered gun shot wounds during the shooting. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment by private vehicle. Neither has life-threatening injuries and are expected to be treated and released.
Darrick Irvin, 22 of Charleston, has been charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. He is being held at the Mississippi County Jail.
Two juveniles from Charleston, ages 13 and 14, have been referred to the juvenile court with the same charges.