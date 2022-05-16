Officer shot in Marshall County, Kentucky

BENTON,KY (WSIL) -- An officer has been shot in Marshall County, Kentucky Monday.
An employee with the Marshall County Judicial Building confirmed to News 3 that an officer had been shot.
No other details, including the condition of the officer, were released.
KY348 is blocked in front of the Marshall County Detention Center and Sheriff's Department in the 100 block of W 5th Street.
This is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.
