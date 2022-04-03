Officer-involved shooting under investigation

COLLINSVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- An incident is under investigation after an officer fired at a double homicide suspect who pointed a gun at the officer.
On Saturday, April 2, at around 11:14 a.m., the ISP got a report of a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of two women in the Collinsville area. Around 1 p.m. police spotted the vehicle of the suspect on IL Rt. 127 near Hillsboro. The suspect drove off as police tried to conduct a traffic stop, and police pursued the suspect through IL Rt. 16 and north onto US Rt. 51.
The police chased the suspect until the suspect's car came to stop on US Rt. 51 near Pana, around 1:53 p.m. The suspect exited the car and pointed a gun in the direction of the ISP trooper. The officer fire his gun at the suspect, seriously wounding the suspect. The suspect was taken to a regional hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.
The ISP trooper under investigation for the incident is a 26-year veteran of the ISP.