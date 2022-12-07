Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- An officer involved shooting in Williamson County is under investigation.
On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. the sheriff's office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road, near Grassy Road.
When a deputy arrived, he encountered a man. While approaching, the man showed a rifle and continued toward the deputy.
The deputy ordered the man to drop the gun multiple times, but he refused. After pointing the weapon at the deputy and continuing toward him, the deputy fired his weapon.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich stated, "While any loss of life is unfortunate, we are grateful for the professionalism and safety of our deputy who survived this incident given this unthinkable situation."
The name of the man is being withheld pending family notification.
The investigation is ongoing by the Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.