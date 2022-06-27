Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Mt. Vernon

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.
Illinois State Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Terrell Burnam of Harvey, Illinois.
He was released from the hospital Sunday and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of home invasion and armed violence.
The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY: 11:30 A.M.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- An armed home invasion in Mt. Vernon led to a chase and officer-involved shooting this weekend.
On Saturday, June 25, 2022, just before midnight Mt. Vernon Police officers responded to a home on Wescott for an armed home invasion.
Dispatch reports indicated a resident answered the door and was confronted by a person with a gun. The victim was then struck with the gun and the suspect fled from the scene.
The first officer on scene saw the suspect flee in a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled and after a short pursuit the driver crashed on 42nd Street.
The suspect fled while armed with a handgun. As an officer pursued them, the suspect pointed the gun towards the officer.
The officer discharged his weapon, injuring the suspect. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department is handling the armed home invasion investigation and criminal charges are pending.
As is standard practice, Illinois State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.