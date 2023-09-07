Officals say a new health care clinic opens in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL)- A new health clinic in West Frankfort hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
The Deaconess Illinois Express Clinic is located in town on West Main Street.
Some people from the clinic spoke about the new clinic before cutting the ribbon, including Marcey Patterson, the Director of Physician Services at the Clinic.
“We think it's very important for West Frankfort and the surrounding towns to have seven days a week of urgent express care,” Patterson says.
Patterson says this clinic gives people access to health care in the area after 5 O'clock.
“Like I said, it's very important for those working parents to be able to have that health care available to them,” Patterson says. “We have x-ray here as well as a convenience for the community.”
Tim Arview is West Frankfort's mayor. He was at the ribbon cutting and says the clinic fills a gap for West Frankfort's healthcare needs.
“Every town, one of the things you need is health care, and if you don't have healthcare, you don't really have a good community,” Arview says.
Arview says he sees the clinic as a sign of good things to come for the West Frankfort area, and he says he even might go there.
“Everybody needs healthcare,” Arview says. “So I think it's something that my family will definitely utilize.”
Patterson says the clinic will be open for service on Monday, September, 11th. She also says that it is a walk-in clinic.