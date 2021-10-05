ANNA (WSIL) -- After you adopt or buy a pet, you need to make sure they're healthy.
October is National Pet Wellness Month. It's a campaign to help our furry family members live long, healthy lives. Heart worms are common in our region. Adoption agencies say regular check ups and preventative medicine are important to protect your pet.
"It's just super important to keep up with all that, just like you would do with your kids. You wanna keep them healthy so they don't have to go through a lot of those, you know heartworms are just a horrible horrible infestation for them to have to go through. The treatment is terrible and it's just so much easier to just give them a monthly pill and then you're done," explains Karee Sweitzer, Facility Manager at P.A.W.S. Adoption Center.
Other tips to keep your pet healthy are proper nutrition, grooming, dental care and exercise.