Objection filed against Democratic candidate for governor

(WSIL) -- Early voting has started in Illinois, but local clerks say they can't finalize their ballots due to a recent objection.
An objection was filed against Democratic candidate for Governor Beverly Miles. The objection says...
A hearing at 10 a.m. Friday in Cook County will determine if Miles can stay on the ballot or if she will be forced to become a write-in candidate.
Local clerks in southern Illinois say they were prepared to print their ballots, but this last minute hearing has put that on hold. Some counties have already allowed some people to vote, but if she is removed those ballots will have to be recast.
"Essentially my lawyer had to go before a hearing officer because basically I was being alleged of patterns of fraud, round tabling signatures and accusing me of not getting signatures on my own," said Miles.
After two separate court appearances judges ruled Miles candidacy was legitimate.
Now a third attempt, the same day early voting in Illinois starts is trying to remove her again.
"It makes me fight harder, it makes me dig in deeper, I served 15 years in the military and from what I've been told by people that most people would give up and I tell people I left the military but the military never left me. So we're used to being up against some challenges and I'm in for the fight," explained Miles.
That fight is already causing confusion in Illinois primaries.
The Illinois state board of elections tells News Three's Brandon Merano if you've already voted and Miles name is on your ballot you might have to vote again if she's removed.
The board of elections also saying they're leaving the decision about the legitimacy of those ballots up to counties and their respective states attorney.
That means if you voted with Miles name on the ballot in one county it could count, in others you may have to cast your vote again.
That's just the beginning of the back and forth between the two opposing Democratic Gubernatorial camps.
"When it was ruled in my favor that I was to be on the ballot I began to receive some harassing phone calls you know asking me to get out of the race, offering me money, not by J.B. but people that's affiliated to get out the race," said Miles.