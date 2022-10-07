 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over influx of migrants

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over influx of migrants

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, center, has declared a state of emergency to help respond to the city's migrant crisis, which he told reporters on October 7 will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year.

 Michael Brochstein/SIPAPRE/Sipa USA/AP

Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency to help respond to the city's migrant crisis, which he told reporters Friday will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year.

"We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately accommodate, including families with babies and young children," Adams said. "Once the asylum seekers from today's buses are provided shelter, we would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in our city's shelter system."

The mayor is calling for federal and state aid.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

