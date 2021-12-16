You are the owner of this article.
...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY
NIGHT...

Widespread showers, along with isolated to scattered
thunderstorms, are expected to lift back northward across the
region Friday and Friday evening as a warm front moves northward
out of of Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley. The activity
is expected to increase in intensity Friday night, especially
along and north of the Ohio River. Very heavy downpours and
lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazards.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected at many locations by
Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out if
multiple thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations.
It is important to note that if any flooding does develop across
tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could be exacerbated
by debris clogging or partially clogging area drainage systems.

NWS Memphis: ERF-4 tornado traveled from Arkansas to Tennessee

arkansas to tennessee tornado

(WSIL) -- After careful consideration, the National Weather Service Memphis has rated another tornado. 

The EF-4 tornado traveled from Craighead County, Arkansas to Obion County, Tennessee.

The twister touched down at 7:07 p.m. and ended at 8:36 p.m. The National Weather Service says the tornado had estimated peak winds of 170 miles per hour and was around a mile wide. 

Five people were killed, an unknown amount of people were injured and one person is still unaccounted for as a result of this tornado. 

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

