NWS Memphis: ERF-4 tornado traveled from Arkansas to Tennessee

(WSIL) -- After careful consideration, the National Weather Service Memphis has rated another tornado.
The EF-4 tornado traveled from Craighead County, Arkansas to Obion County, Tennessee.
The twister touched down at 7:07 p.m. and ended at 8:36 p.m. The National Weather Service says the tornado had estimated peak winds of 170 miles per hour and was around a mile wide.
Five people were killed, an unknown amount of people were injured and one person is still unaccounted for as a result of this tornado.