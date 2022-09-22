Nursing shortage hits southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) - According to the American Nurses Association, there are more nursing jobs now than any other profession in the U.S. The shortage began at the beginning of the pandemic, when thousands of nurses either reduced their hours or quit altogether. The U.S. Department of Labor reports, the nation needs 11-million nurses to avoid another shortage. SIH held a recruitment event on Thursday, to try to offset their current deficit.
It's more of a job fair style event, and SIH representatives said, they did it this way, not only to get creative with recruitment, but also to connect with the community.
The recruitment event is unlike anything SIH has done before. It's different by design - instead of at a corporate office, this is more job fair style and based on needs.
"What the community might want, what our target audience is, how to best serve everyone involved," said SIH talent acquisition recruiter, Ammiel Russell, "including the community, the candidates and the departments."
And almost everyone with SIH got involved. Booths were set up across a large room and were made by SIH department members to recruit for that specific department. All 4 of SIH's hospitals were represented at the event.
"You can come in and talk to every nurse leader that's here," explained Johnna Smith, Chief Nurse Executive at St. Joseph Hospital. "You can find out about every position that we have available. We'll interview and hire on the spot."
Smith helped bring this idea to life. She said, the group wants to appeal to anyone interested in the medical field. Their nurse deficit is very real.
"We probably have well over 100 open RN positions," she said. "It's definitely a huge deficit. We have brought in agency nurses to help mend some of that, but we definitely want to hire our own SIH nurses to take care of our patients."
And, Smith said, the event, and open positions, are not exclusive to nurses or degrees.
"You don't have to have a degree. You can come in, we can train you on the job, and you can decide, maybe this is something I can get into," Smith said. "And we can help you with scholarships, reimbursements, we'll put you through school."
Smith said, for those who already have a degree, SIH will also work with you on career advancement.
Smith says, if you plan to come Thursday evening, be sure and bring along an updated resume, your licensure and BLS or ACLS card. Wednesday's event runs until 8 p.m. If you can't make it, another event just like it, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28th in Carbondale.