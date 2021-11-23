Nursing home residents look forward to visitors for Thanksgiving after isolating last year

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- We're just two days from Thanksgiving and a lot of you are probably eager to reunite with family.
Some nursing home residents couldn't do that last year because of the pandemic. This year, administrators say the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the IDPH will regulate visitors.
News 3 spoke with an administrator from Saline Care Center and she says many residents are excited to see their families after having to be isolated from them last year.
News 3 spoke with a couple of them and asked what they're looking forward to for Thanksgiving.
Saline Care Center administrator, Jenny Pierce, says last year was challenging for residents because they couldn't be with loved ones in person for Thanksgiving.
"Unfortunately, they could come and look through the windows, they could Facetime, but there was no contact, they couldn't eat lunch together, supper, anything like that," she said.
Resident, Angelique Sumner, says she just found out Tuesday she can go home to see her family. And she tells News 3 her favorite foods for the holiday.
"Oh I'm excited, believe me, I get to see my nephew and niece, oh yeah. Pumpkin pie stuffing...pumpkin pie is my favorite," she said.
Resident, Danny Rider, says he's looking forward to fishing with his sister and tells News 3 what he's ready to eat.
"Ham, dressing, green beans, and what all they have," he said.
Pierce says families are also invited to the facility for dinner. She says having visitors can positively impact the residents mentally and physically
"Last year, even though the staff was here with them, and a lot of residents feel that they are their family, it wasn't like having their, you know, husbands and family's with them. So this year, you know, it's going to be--their actually going to have contact and spend the day with them," she said.
Pierce says everyone will still follow Covid guidelines.
News 3 also asked if there will be visitors for Christmas and she says there's no word yet but hopes they can.