Numerous guns, drugs seized during Marion arrest

(WSIL) -- Multiple guns and drugs were seized during a search in Marion Monday.
The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a warrant to search a home in the 1200 block of N. Logan Street.
During the search, officers seized numerous firearms, including rifles, shotguns and pistols, drum magazines, high-capacity magazines, body armor, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription controlled substances, LSD, MDMA, money, drug records and proof of residence.
Nicholas Lattuca, 41, was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (No FOID/Possession of Body Armor)
- Possession of 100 to 400 grams of Cocaine with the Intent to Deliver
- Possession of 30 to 500 grams of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts – LSD and Suboxone)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts – MDMA and Meth)
Lattuca was transported to the Williamson County Jail.