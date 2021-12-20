You are the owner of this article.
Numerous guns, drugs seized during Marion arrest

marion guns seized

(WSIL) -- Multiple guns and drugs were seized during a search in Marion Monday. 

The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a warrant to search a home in the 1200 block of N. Logan Street. 

During the search, officers seized numerous firearms, including rifles, shotguns and pistols, drum magazines, high-capacity magazines, body armor, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription controlled substances, LSD, MDMA, money, drug records and proof of residence.

Nicholas Lattuca, 41, was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (No FOID/Possession of Body Armor)
  • Possession of 100 to 400 grams of Cocaine with the Intent to Deliver
  • Possession of 30 to 500 grams of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts – LSD and Suboxone)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts – MDMA and Meth)

Lattuca was transported to the Williamson County Jail.

