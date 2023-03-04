Number of homes damaged or destroyed after Freemont tornado revealed

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management (MCOEM) have revealed the extent of damage the Freemont area suffered after a tornado struck the town.
The MCOEM has found that 68 homes were damaged, and four homes were entirely destroyed. The assessment was part of a joint project that several emergency agencies, as well as Red Cross, took part in.
Crews are still working to clear debris, restore services, and repair homes.
The MCOEM asks that if your home was damaged by severe weather to call their office at 270-448-1530.