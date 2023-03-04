 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Number of homes damaged or destroyed after Freemont tornado revealed

  • 0
wsil-generic

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Office of Emergency Management (MCOEM) have revealed the extent of damage the Freemont area suffered after a tornado struck the town.

The MCOEM has found that 68 homes were damaged, and four homes were entirely destroyed. The assessment was part of a joint project that several emergency agencies, as well as Red Cross, took part in.

Crews are still working to clear debris, restore services, and repair homes.

The MCOEM asks that if your home was damaged by severe weather to call their office at 270-448-1530.

