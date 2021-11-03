November most common for deer collisions, experts say 'watch your speed'

(WSIL)---November is historically the most dangerous month for vehicle collisions with deer.
According to State Farm, animal collisions have gone up since the pandemic started.
In fact, studies show that in the last year, hitting animals while driving has gone up over 7%.
Both Missouri and Kentucky are considered 'high risk states' when it comes to animal collisions.
While Illinois is a medium risk, it still ranks 11th in the country for these collisions.
More than half of the animals hit were deer.
Deer crashes happen the most often from October through December, the deer hunting and mating season.
Experts say the best way to avoid accidents, is to watch your speed.
"The amount of speed on that impact is also going to dictate, unfortunately, how severe the crash is, not just to the vehicle but to yourself. And then there's also, you may not hit the deer. But you could be driving down the roadway, and the vehicle in front of you strikes that deer it can catapult into the vehicle in front of you and into traffic," said State Farm spokesperson Dave Phillips.
Phillips also recommended being especially careful between dusk and dawn, as this is when animals are most active.
The speed that you're driving can impact how much damage is caused.
If you're going too fast, State Farm estimates you could spend thousands of dollars in damages in you collide with an animal.