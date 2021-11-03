You are the owner of this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

November most common for deer collisions, experts say 'watch your speed'

By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL)---November is historically the most dangerous month for vehicle collisions with deer.

According to State Farm, animal collisions have gone up since the pandemic started. 

In fact, studies show that in the last year, hitting animals while driving has gone up over 7%. 

Both Missouri and Kentucky are considered 'high risk states' when it comes to animal collisions.

While Illinois is a medium risk, it still ranks 11th in the country for these collisions.

More than half of the animals hit were deer.

Deer crashes happen the most often from October through December, the deer hunting and mating season.

Experts say the best way to avoid accidents, is to watch your speed.

"The amount of speed on that impact is also going to dictate, unfortunately, how severe the crash is, not just to the vehicle but to yourself. And then there's also, you may not hit the deer. But you could be driving down the roadway, and the vehicle in front of you strikes that deer it can catapult into the vehicle in front of you and into traffic," said State Farm spokesperson Dave Phillips. 

Phillips also recommended being especially careful between dusk and dawn, as this is when animals are most active. 

The speed that you're driving can impact how much damage is caused.

If you're going too fast, State Farm estimates you could spend thousands of dollars in damages in you collide with an animal.

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor's in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

