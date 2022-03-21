Noticing allergies even earlier? Doctor weighs in on the changes

(WSIL) -- If it seems like allergy season has arrived earlier than usual, you're not imagining things.
Doctors say the season has arrived already and it could be because of climate change.
A new study from the University of Michigan says the timing of pollen season can shift every year. The season could be around 10 to 40 days earlier than normal.
The change is because of more carbon dioxide in the air.
News 3 talked to a local allergist, who says he can't directly attribute it to climate change. He does however notice a difference of when certain tree pollens affect his patients.
"Typically, three pollen season would start usually around March, mid-to-late March. And now, I think it was last year, we saw tree pollen in the first week of February. And so you're seeing earlier and longer pollen seasons," said SIH medical group allergist, Dr. Jeffery Lehman.
There are some things you can do to reduce your allergies:
- Keep your windows shut
- Shower and change your clothes before bed
- Use a sinus rinse
- Take over-the-counter antihistamines or nasal steroids
If you are still suffering, you can schedule an appointment with your doctor.