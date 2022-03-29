 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

"Not right under any circumstance:" SIU Law Professor gives take on The Oscars slap

Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars

(WSIL) -- Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock Monday, following Smith slapping Rock on stage at The Oscars on Sunday. 

Smith wrote in part, "My behavior at last night's academy awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

SIU Law Professor Shelly Page agrees. 

"To actually slap him and then go on a profanity laced tired after that. No, totally wrong, not right under any circumstance."

The Academy says they condemn Smith's actions and are launching a formal review. 

Now Chris Rock has said he's not pressing charges, but according to Page that doesn't mean Smith is fully clear from facing criminal charges. 

"The state actually has the fight to bring a charge against a defendant even if the victim does not choose to present criminal charges. It's very hard to get a conviction sometimes without the cooperation of a victim, but in this situation given the act that millions of people saw the assault I think it would be very difficult for Chris Rock to back down," said Page.

