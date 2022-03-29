"Not right under any circumstance:" SIU Law Professor gives take on The Oscars slap

(WSIL) -- Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock Monday, following Smith slapping Rock on stage at The Oscars on Sunday.
Smith wrote in part, "My behavior at last night's academy awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."
SIU Law Professor Shelly Page agrees.
"To actually slap him and then go on a profanity laced tired after that. No, totally wrong, not right under any circumstance."
The Academy says they condemn Smith's actions and are launching a formal review.
Now Chris Rock has said he's not pressing charges, but according to Page that doesn't mean Smith is fully clear from facing criminal charges.
"The state actually has the fight to bring a charge against a defendant even if the victim does not choose to present criminal charges. It's very hard to get a conviction sometimes without the cooperation of a victim, but in this situation given the act that millions of people saw the assault I think it would be very difficult for Chris Rock to back down," said Page.