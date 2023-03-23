Northbound I-57 has reopened after being closed in Pulaski County for multi-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are on scene for a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at mile marker 15.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a tractor-trailer was going north on I-57 when it rear-ended a truck tractor flatbed that was carrying machinery. There was a chain-reaction collision and another vehicle hit the rear of the flatbed trailer. A fourth vehicle hit the third.
The drivers of the tractor-trailer and flatbed truck had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other drivers refused medical attention.
As of 6:45 p.m., ISP says Northbound I-57 will likely be closed for several hours Thursday evening. News 3 will provide updates as they're available.