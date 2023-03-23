Northbound I-57 closed in Pulaski County for multi-vehicle crash

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.9 feet
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some
areas may experience more widespread and significant flash
flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally
dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin
tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of
rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Northbound I-57 closed in Pulaski County for multi-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash
PULASKI COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are on scene for a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at mile marker 15.
 
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. 
Police say a tractor-trailer was going north on I-57 when it rear-ended a truck tractor flatbed that was carrying machinery. There was a chain-reaction collision and another vehicle hit the rear of the flatbed trailer. A fourth vehicle hit the third. 
 
The drivers of the tractor-trailer and flatbed truck had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other drivers refused medical attention.
 
As of 6:45 p.m., ISP says Northbound I-57 will likely be closed for several hours Thursday evening. News 3 will provide updates as they're available.
 

