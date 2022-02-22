North Carolina baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22

(WSIL) -- Tuesday was an extra special "twos-day" for a family in North Carolina.
Alamance Regional Medical Center announced Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. in labor and delivery room 2.
Along with the special birthday, Baby Judah is an answered prayer according to her family. Her mom Aberli is a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely.
But the family said they prayed for a little one and Baby Judah was born.
This year’s “Twosday” happens to fall on a Tuesday and won’t happen again for another 400 years in 2422.