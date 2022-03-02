Nominations open for 3rd annual 'Makers Madness' contest

(WSIL) -- The Illinois manufacturing industry takes center stage as the Illinois Manufacturers' Association launches its third annual "Makers Madness" contest.
It's a bracket style tournament in which the public will vote on which product earns the 2022 title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
Illinois manufacturers produce everything from vaccines and medical treatments to electric vehicles and components used for space exploration. Our manufacturers keep store shelves stocked with nutritious food and delectable snacks, as well as create sporting equipment used everywhere from neighborhood fields to professional leagues. They make core structural products from steel, rebar and motors to chemicals and flavorings, and even create high-tech gadgets used for national defense and energy to power our homes and businesses.
Nominations for The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois are now being accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com, where voting will take place throughout the contest.
Any product manufactured in Illinois can be nominated. While qualifying products must be made in Illinois, the manufacturers’ headquarters do not need to be located in the state. Nominations will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on March 20. Voting to narrow the field to the Top 16 products will begin March 22 with consecutive rounds of voting taking place each week. The contest will culminate with an awards ceremony on April 27 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
Previous contest winners include the 797F Mining Truck manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur and the Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village.
- March 2 – March 20: Nominations accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com
- March 22 – April 3: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16
- April 5 – April 10: First round of voting to determine Top 8
- April 12 – April 17: Second round of voting to determine Top 4
- April 19 – April 24: Final round of voting
- April 27: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois announced