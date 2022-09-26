Nolan Weber Believing Beyond 5K draws attention to childhood disease

JACKSON, MO - The ninth annual Believing Beyond 5k - in memory of Jackson's Nolan Weber - took place this Saturday at Jackson Middle School and set out to draw attention to families dealing with childhood illnesses.
Nolan Weber is from Jackson and was diagnosed with brain cancer while in high school. He did end up dying from the cancer.
“During that almost three years that he battled through that, we met a lot of great people, a lot of great organizations, and definitely identified a need," Dean Weber, Nolan's father said. "Through his charity, the Believing Beyondf foundation, we’ve been able to keep his strength and spirit alive and help other families in the area “
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month across the country, making it a perfect time for Nolan's 5k to be ran. All of the foundation's fundraising happens at the 5k every year.
The foundation helps area families, both those going through cancer like the Webers did, or those with other childhood illnesses.
And it's popular. Because all of their fundraising comes from the event, they hope it continues to be popular and grow even more.
“We have kids, families that come out every year," Rochelle Weber, Nolan's mother said. "You know, one of the special things for us is our soccer team, Nolan played soccer all through his high school, all through his life, and the soccer team comes out and runs it every year.“
The family hopes to have a large and special event for the tenth race in 2023.
You can find more information about what the foundation does at this link: Home (believingbeyond.org)
“It is very surreal," Rochelle Weber said. "We get supported beyond what words could even measure. “