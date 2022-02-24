(WSIL) -- 2021 was the deadliest year for Law Enforcement according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.
Here are the number of Officer Death's leading to Felony Charges over the last 5-years.
According to FBI Data, 57 officers were killed in 2018. 48 in 2019, 46 in 2020 and 73 in 2021.
As of January 31 of 2022, 3 officers were killed in the line of duty.
News 3 tagged along exclusively with Jefferson County dispatchers, officers, and the Sheriff to see how they're coping with the increase in violence against law enforcement.
"Wayne county personnel real world first responders respond to mile marker 115 eastbound mile marker 115 eastbound I-64 deputy down, deputy down." said Travis Settle, Jefferson County Dispatcher.
"No call is normal, there is no routine call. Any call can go sideways real quick."
Sadly for so many, a call went sideways for Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley in December, responding to a call for a stranded driver.
Deputy Riley was shot and killed on the side of the interstate.
"It can turn real quick, anything can," Jefferson County dispatcher Travis Settle understands that. He deals with dozens of 911 calls every shift.
"We can't take every call as a routine call or routine traffic stop. We have to take every call serious no matter what it is." Deputy Craig McDaniel, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy.
On this call, Deputy Craig McDaniel knows someone may want to harm themselves. And could turn violent against him.
"It's something we all have to cope with on a daily basis. The violence is out there and this job is stressful," said McDaniel.
According to the National Fraternal Order of Police 2021 was most dangerous year for law enforcement since the organizations started keeping records.
341 officers were shot, 63 killed in the line of duty.
"It's just another indicator on how serious the risks are to our peace officers out working in our communities that no matter how hard we try there are still many dangers out there and many of them unexpected and we have to remain vigilant," said Jeff Bullard, Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard and his deputies take annual use of force training many deputies train extra on their own time to stay ready for anything.
"You know when you see us in your rearview mirror pull over in a safe area and in a safe manner and try your best to obey the law and what the officer is asking of you because it makes our job a lot easier."
Both McDaniel and Settle hoping that advice is taken.
"It's a big responsibility you know I feel like my deputies and even fire and EMS their lives are in my hand."
So both people getting pulled over and members of law enforcement can go home to their families.
But for now, they live with this constant reminder.
"It could be a motorist assist that can turn real bad real quick. No call is routine."
Both Jefferson County and departments throughout the country are struggling to recruit deputies and officers.
Deputy McDaniel tells News 3 they used to pack classrooms with new recruits now they're lucky if they get one or two.
The department is also holding a benefit for Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley on March 5th from Noon to 6 at the Mt. Vernon Elk's.