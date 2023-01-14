Nine people arrested, valuable property recovered in multi-county investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has arrested nine people and recovered stolen property that has thousands of dollars of value as part of an ongoing investigation that spans several counties.
The investigation was launched on December 1, 2022, after drug activity, thefts, and other criminal occurrences were reported in the Creal Springs, IL area. The investigation expanded to the Lake of Egypt, IL, other parts of Willaimson County, and other counties soon after.
On December 19, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office arrested two people at 302 S. Magnesia Street. The two suspects refused to the exit the home, resulting in a three-hour standoff between officers and the suspects. Eventually, police executed a search warrant and breached the home, arresting the subjects inside. The Sheriff's Office recovered stolen property, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Investigators identified a suspect that may have been connected to a robbery of a local store in Creal Springs on December 25, 2022.
At 1:30 p.m. on December 29, 2022, the Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen car in Creal Springs that was originally stolen from Marion, IL. A suspect was arrested for stealing the car, as well as possessing methamphetamine.
Later that night, at 8:22 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at 301 W. Union Street in Creal Springs and confiscated stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Two suspects were arrested at the scene.
Multiple suspects were arrested on January 4, 2023, after a warrant was carried out at Sanders Avenue in Whiteash, IL. Police recovered two ATVs at the property, which were originally stolen from Williamson County.
Police arrested nine people as a result of the investigation:
- Lucas Shane Rector from Creal Springs
- Cleveland S. Haws from Creal Springs
- Elizabeth H. Funk from Creal Springs
- Rachel C. Groves from Pittsburg, IL
- Marvin R. Norris from Marion
- Richard "Dwayne" Colbroth Jr. from Creal Springs
- Vernon Colbroth from Creal Springs
- Rex Summers from Whiteash
- Joseph Wallace from Whiteash
The investigation is still active and ongoing. If you have any information related to the investigation, contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541. or call the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477.