Night of dueling pianos to benefit SIC, Ferrell hospital

SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Southeastern Illinois College and Ferrell Hospital are teaming up once again to put on Concert for a Cause.
The fundraiser is taking place on campus and will feature Howl at the Moon a dueling piano performance out of St. Louis who put on a high-energy performance.
Angela Wilson, Executive Director of Marketing and PR for the college says, it's an event that gets people out of their chair and dancing.
"The audience gets to fill out request forms and tip the musicians, and they'll play their song," she explains. "There's a lot of sing along that goes on. Overall, a really fun time."
A pasta dinner will be offered by SIC's Italian chef out of the Falcon Bistro. Meanwhile, Morello's will hold a cash bar with a dollar from each drink going back to the fundraiser.
During the event, visitors can bid on dozens of silent auction items including Blue's hockey tickets, gift baskets and a painting by a SIC student. But, bidding starts online starting February 16th.
Part of the funds raised from the event will go toward scholarships.
"70% of our students receive financial aid or scholarships and that really helps them," Wilson says. "That can mean the difference between going to college or not going to college."
She adds that right now about 50% of the local students are choosing not to go to college, so SIC would like to see more enrollment and scholarship availability could play a factor.
The other part of the funds will go to Ferrell hospital, which has co-hosted the event in 2019 and 2020 as well.
"Our foundation board always looks to see what is needed at the hospital at that time," says Caleigh Bruce, Chief Compliance Officer/Director of Human Resources. "In the past we've been able to help our therapy services, cardiac rehab. We've also been able to help ER and some monitoring systems."
This year, the money will go to an upcoming service called Cancer Pathways in the new Oncology and Hematology department.
"There's a lot of resources even yoga and there's going to be some support groups that will be going LIVE next month," she explains.
Cancer patients throughout the region and their family members can take part in the Cancer pathways program at no cost. It's expected to launch on March 14th.
Concert for a Cause is taking place on February 19th, and a link for tickets is here.
Major sponsors are Align Wealth Management with Michael Tison in Harrisburg and Beecher Williams.
Senator Dale Fowler also sponsored the Balloon Pop which I forgot to mention. Each balloon is $5 to pop and contains something of at least $5 value or more. Cash prizes, fast food coupons, car washes, restaurant gift cards, etc.