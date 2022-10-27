Nice Friday ahead, rain returns over the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a mild afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. The quiet weather will stick around overnight with chilly temperatures. Lows will dip back below average, into the upper 30s.
Friday will be another nice day. Sunshine, a few clouds and seasonable temperatures are expected. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.
By the weekend, our next chance for rain will return. Saturday looks like a mostly dry day. However, our next system will bring the rain back by Saturday evening, with widespread rain expected Sunday.
Rain could linger into early Monday morning, but trick-or-treating Monday night should be good to go.