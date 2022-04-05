Nice evening, rain returns tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a pretty wet morning, this afternoon is expected to be pleasant with clearing skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Don't expect it to last because the rain will be returning around midnight tonight and will stick around until lunch time tomorrow. Temperatures tonight remain mild, only dipping into the low 50s.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today with the rain stopping midday, leaving a dry afternoon. Highs tomorrow slightly lower than today but average for this time of year, reaching the mid 60s. Winds will be more noticeable in the wake of a passing cold front.
A low will make it's way over the Great Lakes towards the end of the week, which will funnel cold air and bring wrap around rain over our area. The possibility of a couple flakes Friday can't be ruled out. Showers will be isolated and not severe.
This weekend is trending very chilly with a light freeze possible.