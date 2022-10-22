Nice but windy weekend, continuing to track fire threat this weekend and showers next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a fairly pleasant day outside if you don't mind a bit of a breeze. Winds are in the teens coming out of the south, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH. Fire threat remains due to the strong winds and dry conditions. Be sure to check with local burn bans in your county.
Temperatures are almost 15 degrees above our average high as we climb into the upper 70s and for some, low 80s. Decent cloud cover expected throughout the weekend.
More of the same tomorrow with similar temperatures and gusts. Should be another great day to get outside for your fall festivities.
Showers are still looking very likely for the start of next week with the best chance at widespread showers and storms on Tuesday. Depending on the timing of the low pressure and front, we could see showers late Monday and early Wednesday as well.