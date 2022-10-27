You could win $50,000 for recreating the Coors Light logo

(WSIL) -- To celebrate National American Beer Day, Coors Light is announcing a nationwide search to find the person who 'chills hardest' to be crowned the brand's first ever "Chill Harder Champ" and get paid $50,000.
To claim the title, the beer brand is asking drinkers to duplicate the logo by "carving" it into their life. You could carve it into a pumpkin, mowed into a field, paint on your nails or draw on a coaster, however you want to replicate is up to you.
Then you simply post it on social tagging @CoorsLight with #ChillHarder and #Contest to enter.
The sky's the limit on where our Chill Harder emblem can go for the chance to get paid out, but size sure does matter. The bigger the logo, the bigger the payout.
To be considered for the “Chill Harder Champ” title and get the $50,000 show your serious commitment to the chill by crafting a logo that spans 100in to 20 feet.
Don’t have it in you to replicate our logo that largely? That’s okay, the brand will pay more than 5,000 drinkers across the country smaller sums for logos that come in all sizes.
Entries can be submitted starting today through 12/10/2022. For more information drinkers can check out www.coorslight.com/chillharderpaysharder