WSIL brings home two Missouri Broadcaster Assoc. awards

(WSIL) -- The Missouri Broadcasters Association held their annual award ceremony this weekend and WSIL brought home some awards.
The News team brought home First Place for Breaking Weather Coverage Event for our reports on the December 10, 2021 tornado that ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky. Our coverage included multiple live reports from reporters and anchors, and extensive on-air coverage from the Storm Track 3 team.
The Creative Services team brought home First Place for best Public Service Announcement or Campaign.
Congratulations to both teams!