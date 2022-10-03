 Skip to main content
Women For Change hosts annual family event to help unite the community

The Big Event

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Women for Change is hosting a family-friendly event to help unite the community.

"Ain't No Stopping Us Now! Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity" is this year's theme. It will be Saturday at Attucks Park from noon until 7:00 p.m. The event will begin with a Unity March at 11:30 a.m. from Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church and will end at Attucks Park. There will also be music, entertainment, vendors, prizes, and more. This year will include Bobby the McBride 3 ON 3 Basketball Tournament. Registration and sign in is at 9:00 a.m. Children are free, and adults are $10.00. Registration forms can be picked up at the Eurma Hayes Center, Women For Change Office or online here.

Organizers Ginger Rye Sanders and Bobby McBride stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.

