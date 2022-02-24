Westbound I-24 closed at Tennessee River Bridge due to 11 vehicle crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Marshall County 911 Dispatch are reporting a large, multi-vehicle crash blocking I-24 westbound near the 30 mile marker at the Tennessee River Bridge. One lane is open eastbound with traffic moving slowly through the area.
The crash involves a total of 11 vehicles, including eight semi trucks. One of the trucks was hauling cattle, some of which have reportedly escaped into the median, requiring eastbound traffic to remain one lane and slowed.
This crash is along I-24 between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.
Westbound motorists may detour between Exit 31 and Exit 27 via KY 453 and U.S. 62. As traffic picks up with the morning commute motorists should be prepared for delays along the detour.