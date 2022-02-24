 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an
inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and
southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet
accumulation expected today.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and
southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above
freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except
for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to
remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and
southeast Missouri today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Westbound I-24 closed at Tennessee River Bridge due to 11 vehicle crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Marshall County 911 Dispatch are reporting a large, multi-vehicle crash blocking I-24 westbound near the 30 mile marker at the Tennessee River Bridge. One lane is open eastbound with traffic moving slowly through the area.

The crash involves a total of 11 vehicles, including eight semi trucks. One of the trucks was hauling cattle, some of which have reportedly escaped into the median, requiring eastbound traffic to remain one lane and slowed.

This crash is along I-24 between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.

Westbound motorists may detour between Exit 31 and Exit 27 via KY 453 and U.S. 62. As traffic picks up with the morning commute motorists should be prepared for delays along the detour.

