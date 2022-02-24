Westbound I-24 closed at Tennessee River Bridge due to 11 vehicle crash

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet accumulation expected today. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&