Upcoming Lock-in gives teens a night of fun while learning life skills

MOUNDS, IL (WSIL) -- Men of Power Women of Strength is holding a fun all-nighter for teens. It's called the Building Bobcats Pre-Summer Lock-in.
The Bobcat Pride Night will be held at Meridian High School on Friday, June 3, from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday, June 4. This fun-filled night will include food, games, and breakout sessions focusing on Conflict Resolution, Bullying, Social Media Etiquette, Team Building, Gun Violence Awareness & Prevention, and Respect and Character. The event is for 6th-12th grade students.
For more information about the event, call Steven Tarver, President of Men of Power Women of Strength, at (618) 759-0402 or Marcella Woodson, Vice President, at (615) 351-8839.