Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
-10 to -20.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

'Twisters,' highly anticipated sequel to 'Twister,' gets a release date

  • Updated
  • 0
TWISTER

Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt star in Twister

 Twister Official Facebook Page

A release date for the highly anticipated sequel of the 1996 classic "Twister" has been announced.

"Twisters" from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will arrive in theaters on July 19, 2024. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar-nominated director of "Minari."

Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant") is writing the screenplay and Oscar-nominated producer Frank Marshall is producing through The Kennedy/Marshall Company.

Additional details for the upcoming film have not been released.

"Twister" starred Helen Hunt and late actor Bill Paxton as Jo and Bill Harding, storm chasers set to divorce who join forces to chase tornadoes together in Oklahoma one last time in order to test the research device they created to study the storms.

The Jan de Bont-directed film earned more than $494 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations for sound and visual effects.

